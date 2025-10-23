Prince finished Wednesday's 133-120 victory over the Wizards with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is going to bring Prince off the bench this season, but he's likely to be a key member of the second unit with minutes in the low-to-mid 20s. Prince is typically a low-usage player who can chip in with some points, three-pointers, rebounds and steals, but his fantasy appeal is likely to be limited to very deep leagues in his new role.