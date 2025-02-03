Prince closed Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Grizzlies with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Prince has scored 13 points in back-to-back games, as he continues to produce low-end fantasy appeal in Milwaukee's starting lineup. Over his last 10 games, Prince has been a top-150 producer in nine-category formats with averages of 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 26.5 minutes.