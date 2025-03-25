Prince contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to Phoenix.
Prince has been held to single-digit points in four of his last five games. Although he's had a decent workload of 29.8 minutes per game in March, Prince's fantasy appeal has mostly been limited to deeper formats with averages of 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.
More News
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Career-high five steals Saturday•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Scores 13 points in loss Saturday•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Good to go Sunday•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Probable to play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Unexpectedly ruled out•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Expected to play Friday•