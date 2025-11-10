Prince is expected to miss extended time with a herniated disc in his neck, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a tough blow for the Bucks, as Prince is a key reserve for them on the wings. A timetable hasn't been announced, but Charania notes that he could miss a "significant period of time." In Prince's absence, guys like Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma and Amir Coffey could find themselves with more opportunities in Milwaukee.