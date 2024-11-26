Prince (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against Miami.
Prince was questionable on the initial injury report, but he's trending towards suiting up Tuesday night. The veteran forward has averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers over his last five games.
