Prince (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Prince popped up on the injury report with right patella tendinopathy but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Over his last four games Prince is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.8 minutes per contest.
