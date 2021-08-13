Antetokounmpo agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Bucks on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo will stay with the defending champions and his brother for another two seasons. The forward saw only 9.7 minutes a game during the 2020-21 season but it's possible he sees extended minutes next year with P.J. Tucker out of the rotation. During the 2020-21 campaign, Antetokounmpo averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 57 appearances. The Greece product also managed to play in 13 playoff games, where he didn't see more than 10 minutes in any game.