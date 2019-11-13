Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Assigned to G League
Antetokounmpo was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.
Antetokounmpo has appeared in just one NBA game this season, posting two points, two rebounds and one assist in six minutes. He'll likely see more action in the G League.
