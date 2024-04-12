Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Antetokounmpo was able to shake off his minor hamstring issue. Although the Bucks will be shorthanded, Antetokounmpo isn't guaranteed any minutes.
