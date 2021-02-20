Antetokounmpo posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds over 15 minutes in Friday's 98-85 win over the Thunder.

Antetokounmpo had more playing time than usual Friday, and he was relatively productive during the win over Oklahoma City. The 28-year-old has now totaled 23 minutes over the past two games, but he hasn't been a very viable fantasy contributor off the bench.