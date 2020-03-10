Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Career-high minutes load in loss
Antetokounmpo started and played a career-high 19 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with nine points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.
Milwaukee ruled out three players with injuries and held out four other regular rotation members for rest purposes in the second half of the back-to-back set, allowing Antetokounmpo to crack the starting five for the second time this season. The 27-year-old turned in a well-rounded line in his most extensive NBA action to date, but the performance probably won't translate to consistent minutes with Milwaukee. He'll likely drop back out of the rotation for the Bucks' next game Thursday versus the Celtics.
More News
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Gets starting nod•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Starting on Greek Night•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Ready to play Monday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Missing time with illness•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Feeling ill•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...