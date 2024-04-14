Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is available for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Magic.
Antetokounmpo will be available to provide depth in Milwaukee's frontcourt should head coach Doc Rivers ultimately call for it. However, that would presumably only be the case if the game gets out of hand in either direction.
