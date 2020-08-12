Antetokounmpo finished with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four boards, and four assists in 18 minutes of a 126-113 win against Washington on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo saw his first action since the season restarted and brought valuable energy to a team that had lacked it through it's first six games in Orlando. Antetokounmpo received his extended look thanks to Milwaukee holding a number of its regulars out of the lineup. With the No. 1 seed locked up, he could see the floor again on Thursday against Memphis in the seeding round finale.