Antetokounmpo did not practice Friday due to head soreness, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo was dunked on during Thursday's scrimmage against the Spurs and hit his head on the floor. Initial fears were a concussion, but he passed protocol and is sitting out just due to soreness. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's scrimmage against the Kings.

More News