Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88 million player option ahead of the 2022-23 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
No surprise here, as this was the expected outcome for Antetokounmpo. The only other route would have been for him to decline and re-sign for another veteran year with a player-option. The veteran forward averaged 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds across 9.9 minutes in 48 games for the Bucks last season.
