Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Feeling ill
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks after coming down with the stomach flu.
The elder Antetokounmpo brother has only appeared in three of the Bucks' games this season, averaging just 4.3 minutes. Even if he recovers from the ailment in time for the 8 p.m. ET tipoff, Antetokounmpo won't be in line for any minutes while the game remains competitive.
