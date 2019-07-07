Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Finalizing deal with Bucks
Antetokounmpo is finalizing a two-year contract with Milwaukee, Varlas Nikos of Eurohoops.net reports.
Antetokounmpo had signed to play with the Bucks' summer league team but hasn't yet appeared for the team. The 26-year-old forward is the older brother of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and last played for Panathinaikos in Greece. He's likely looking at a depth role at best with Milwaukee.
