Antetokounmpo is starting Monday's game against the Nuggets, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Antetokounmpo will surprisingly step into the starting five with the Bucks missing a handful of players due to injury, including Eric Bledsoe (knee) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). This marks his second start of the 2019-20 campaign.