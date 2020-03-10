Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Gets starting nod
Antetokounmpo is starting Monday's game against the Nuggets, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Antetokounmpo will surprisingly step into the starting five with the Bucks missing a handful of players due to injury, including Eric Bledsoe (knee) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). This marks his second start of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Starting on Greek Night•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Ready to play Monday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Missing time with illness•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Feeling ill•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Makes appearance in victory•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...