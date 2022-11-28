Antetokounmpo will join the Bucks' G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has struggled to earn a rotation spot with the Bucks, having appeared in just 2.5 minutes per game this season despite Milwaukee's injury struggles. However, he should be a top option with the Herd for as long as he remains on their roster.
