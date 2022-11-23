Antetokoumpo has been assigned to the G League, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo doesn't see a ton of action for the Bucks. With the Herd not playing again until Saturday, he may just be joining the G League affiliate to get some additional practice in.
