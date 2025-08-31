Antetokounmpo agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract with the Bucks on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo will rejoin the Bucks after missing the 2024-25 campaign due to a torn Achilles tendon that required surgery in May 2024. The 33-year-old forward last played for Milwaukee in the 2023-24 season, during which he averaged 0.9 points across 4.6 minutes per game in 34 regular-season appearances. He should continue to provide emergency depth for the club in 2025-26.