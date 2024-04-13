Antetokounmpo is probable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to left hamstring soreness.
Antetokounmpo hasn't been a regular in head coach Doc Rivers' rotation for most of the campaign. It's unlikely he'll see a prominent role in the final game of the regular season as the Bucks aim to claim the second seed in the Eastern Conference. He's played just 26 total minutes since the beginning of March.
