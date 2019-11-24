Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Makes appearance in victory
Antetokounmpo had no stats in two minutes during Saturday's 104-90 victory over Detroit.
Antetokounmpo didn't trouble the scorers at all during his two minutes on the floor Saturday. He is partially with the team to keep his brother happy and shouldn't be considered in any fantasy format.
