Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Missing time with illness
Antetokounmpo (illness) will not play Friday against the Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo will ultimately miss his third consecutive game, although the eldest of the Antetokounmpo brothers has rarely been a factor for the Bucks, playing in just three games thus far.
