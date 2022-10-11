Antetokounmpo (illness) will miss Tuesday's preseason game versus the Bulls with a non-COVID illness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports

Antetokounmpo's illness will also likely put his status for Wednesday's game against the Nets into question. While it is unlikely that this illness will cause him to miss any regular season action, Antetokounmpo is not likely to receive much more than 10 to 15 minutes this season.