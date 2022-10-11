Antetokounmpo (illness) will miss Tuesday's preseason game versus the Bulls with a non-COVID illness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports
Antetokounmpo's illness will also likely put his status for Wednesday's game against the Nets into question. While it is unlikely that this illness will cause him to miss any regular season action, Antetokounmpo is not likely to receive much more than 10 to 15 minutes this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Exercises option•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Excels with 27 points in spot start•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Will start finale•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Plays spot minutes Sunday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Dropped from rotation•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Wednesday•