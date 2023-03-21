Antetokounmpo isn't with the team and won't suit up Wednesday against the Spurs.
Antetokounmpo isn't a regular part of the rotation, so his absence shouldn't impact fantasy hoops.
More News
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Headed to G League•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Recalled to NBA•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Heads to G League•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Returns to practice•