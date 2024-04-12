Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Antetokounmpo was initially probable, so he's trending in the wrong direction. He's not normally a regular part of Milwaukee's rotation, but if cleared, he could see playing time Friday, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (adductor) are both out.
