Antetokounmpo is out for Saturday's Game 5 against the Suns due to health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has only seen limited run throughout the course of the playoffs, so his absence Saturday shouldn't affect the Bucks' gameplan. It's certainly possible that he will be out for the remainder of the Finals.
