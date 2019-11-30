Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday
Antetokounmpo (illness) won't play Saturday against the Hornets.
Antetokounmpo continues to miss time due to an illness. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Knicks.
