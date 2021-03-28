Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

When looking at the stat line at first glance, that could've easily been a performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), but the two-time MVP winner was out of this game and as it turns out, this was his brother's outing. It was Antetokounmpo's best performance of the season by a wide margin, and while he should remain as a bench piece for the Bucks, he is slowly showing signs of being able to contribute as a rotation piece on a nightly basis for Milwaukee -- even if his fantasy upside will likely remain minimal once the team gets healthier.