Antetokounmpo posted four points (2-2 FG), two rebounds, one steal and one block during Thursday's win over Memphis.
Antetokounmpo made the most of his limited minutes in this one, as the forward dropped his first points in three games. Antetokounmpo has now totaled 20 points dating back to Feb. 18.
