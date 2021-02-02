Antetokounmpo played only six minutes, but he contributed two points (1-1 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one block Monday in the Bucks' 134-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Bucks turned the game into a runaway by the fourth quarter, allowing head coach Mike Budenholzer to find minutes for Antetokounmpo for the first time in five games. The 28-year-old piled up stats upon checking into the game with 5:56 remaining on the clock, but he's unlikely to be rewarded with a rotation spot in more competitive contests. Bobby Portis is seemingly solidified as the top backup at either frontcourt spot behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.