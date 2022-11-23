The Bucks recalled Antetokounmpo from the Wisconsin Herd of the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokoumpo returns to the Bucks along with Khris Middleton and MarJon Beauchamp. Antetokounmpo is only playing 2.6 minutes per game across eight contests, so he was likely just with the Herd to receive extra practice time.