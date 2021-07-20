Antetokounmpo remains out for Game 6 due to health and safety protocols, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.
The 29-year-old's absence didn't affect the Bucks' game plan on Saturday so it shouldn't change much for Game 6 either. It appears unlikely that Antetokounmpo would be available for a Game 7, if it is necessary.
