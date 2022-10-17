Antetokounmpo (illness) returned to practice Monday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo has dealt with a non-COVID illness over the last week, but it's encouraging that he was able to return to practice after sitting out Saturday's practice session. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's regular-season opener against the 76ers, but he certainly appears to be trending in the right direction.