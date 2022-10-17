Antetokounmpo (illness) returned to practice Monday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo has dealt with a non-COVID illness over the last week, but it's encouraging that he was able to return to practice after sitting out Saturday's practice session. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's regular-season opener against the 76ers, but he certainly appears to be trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Status unclear for Opening Night•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out Saturday's practice•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Missing Tuesday's game•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Exercises option•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Excels with 27 points in spot start•