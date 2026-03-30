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Antetokounmpo (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Antetokounmpo is sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a calf injury, and he doesn't appear to have a clear timeline for a return to the court. His next chance to play arrives on a short turnaround Wednesday in Houston versus the Rockets.

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