Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
Antetokounmpo is sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a calf injury, and he doesn't appear to have a clear timeline for a return to the court. His next chance to play arrives on a short turnaround Wednesday in Houston versus the Rockets.
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