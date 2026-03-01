Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Antetokounmpo was a late addition to the injury report after presumably waking up under the weather Sunday. His absence shouldn't affect the Milwaukee rotation, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against Boston.
More News
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Under the weather•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Scores season-high seven points•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Inks deal with Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Suffers torn Achilles•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Cleared Sunday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable for Sunday•