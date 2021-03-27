Antetokounmpo scored 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) with five rebounds, three assists and one block in a 122-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Antetokounmpo scored a new career-high point total across his 17 minutes of action. The forward took advantage of an increased role with Bobby Portis (COVID-19 protocols) and P.J. Tucker (calf) both out of the lineup. Antetokounmpo also attempted a season-high number of shots, as he saw plenty of opportunities with the Celtics having a commanding lead throughout the fourth quarter.
