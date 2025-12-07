Antetokounmpo finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 3-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal across five minutes during Saturday's 124-112 loss to Detroit.

Antetokounmpo appeared for just the ninth time this season, a true indication of how desperate the Bucks are for production right now. Every one of his appearances has come during garbage time, meaning he does not need to be looked at, even in deeper formats.