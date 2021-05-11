Antetokounmpo added three points (3-4 FT) and two steals during Monday's loss to the Spurs.

This was Antetokounmpo's third straight outing with exactly three points, as the forward has gone seven for his last 10 at the charity stripe. Since April 24 against Philadelphia, Antetokounmpo has totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds in seven appearances.