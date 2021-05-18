An exam Sunday revealed that Antetokounmpo suffered an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon and will miss at least the next two weeks.
Antetokounmpo will be reevaluated following the two weeks to determine what is next for him. While he's not typically a huge contributor in the rotation, his absence will leave the Bucks down some bench depth to open the playoffs.
More News
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Won't return Sunday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Scores three in Monday's loss•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Strange line in 22 bench minutes•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Set to start•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Paces Milwaukee in loss•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Starting Saturday•