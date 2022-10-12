Antetokounmpo (illness) is available for Wednesday's preseason game against Brooklyn, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo sat out Tuesday's exhibition game due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll return to action for the second half of the back-to-back set. His brief absence shouldn't impact his availability for the start of the regular season.
