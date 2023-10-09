Antetokounmpo recorded 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 preseason win over the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Bucks this offseason after garnering a modest role last season. Many people consider his presence on Milwaukee's 15-man roster the past four years as a favor to his younger brother Giannis Antetokounmpo, but as he displayed Sunday, the elder sibling has the skills necessary to compete in the NBA. The 31-year-old likely won't ever play 20-plus minutes per night, but his high-energy style can certainly leave an impression in limited action.