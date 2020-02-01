Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Starting on Greek Night
Antetokounmpo is starting Friday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo isn't expected to see much playing time in this one, but with it being Greek Night at the Fiserv Forum, coach Mike Budenholzer is giving him the start. Brook Lopez will come off the bench as a result.
