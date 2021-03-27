Antetokounmpo will start Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Brook Lopez is the only regular Bucks starter available, so Antetokounmpo will make his first start of the season and the third of his career. Per 36 minutes this season, he's averaged 10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals.
