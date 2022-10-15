Antetokounmpo (illness) is expected back at some point next week, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer didn't specify precisely when Antetokounmpo would be available, so it's best to consider him a question mark for Opening Night on Thursday versus the Sixers. He should fill a light bench role if available.
More News
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out Saturday's practice•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Missing Tuesday's game•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Exercises option•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Excels with 27 points in spot start•
-
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Will start finale•