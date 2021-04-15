Antetokounmpo finished Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies with one point (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 22 minutes.

Antetokounmpo has played a larger role this season than most anticipated, and Wednesday marked his fifth straight game seeing at least 18 minutes. Of course, the absence of his younger brother has been a major factor of late, but Antetokounmpo is averaging nearly 15 minutes per game in 16 appearances since the break. Occasionally, Antetokounmpo can make for a reasonable DFS flyer -- he posted 23 points, 10 boards, five assists and two steals against the Knicks on March 27 -- but for the most part he can be ignored in fantasy leagues.