Antetokounmpo closed with 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-95 loss to the Jazz.

With the Bucks severely down on troops, Antetokounmpo made the most of his opportunity, turning in his best performance of the season. While his brother deservingly gets all the accolades, Antetokounmpo is at least beginning to carve out a meaningful role for the Bucks. Standard leagues are still more of a dream than reality but those in deeper formats should at least monitor the situation in Milwaukee moving forward.