Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to an illness.

Antetokounmpo's late addition to the injury report doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday, but his status will be confirmed closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off. He's appeared in 11 of the Bucks' last 19 games but hasn't played more than five minutes in any of those outings, with most of his play coming in garbage time.