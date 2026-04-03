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Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is ready to return from a four-game absence due to a strained left calf. However, he hasn't seen double-digit minutes in any of his 30 appearances this year, making Antetokounmpo an unappealing fantasy option Friday.

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